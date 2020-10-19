FUNGIE – Heartbreaking Update

A statement from Dingle Sea Safari Tours & Fungie Up Close And personal was posted from their Facebook page last night saying; “After an extensive search today joined by Mallow Search and rescue Divers, Dingle coast and cliff & Dingle Dolphin Tour boats along with other vessels, unfortunately, we have no news of Fungies whereabouts.

At this stage, we are calling off the search in the hopes that Fungie has just gone off on an adventure and if he so chooses will one day return to us.

We can’t thank Mallow Search and Rescue enough for trying to locate our dear friend and as they say, no news is good news. Wherever you are my friend I hope you are safe and happy and thank you for all the years of joy you have brought to so many people”.

Source: Dingle Sea Safari Tours & Fungie Up Close And personal