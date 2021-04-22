Go ‘Greener’ on Earth Day with TruEco™

Today to mark Earth Day Alan Murphy on The A List is going green with TruEco™ Refillable, Eco-Friendly Household Range by Irish company VivaGreen.Join Alan as he highlights some of the interesting fact about Earth Day and he’s got some useful tips to help make you household a bit ‘greener’.
Are you seeking a safer and kinder way to clean your home?
Tru Eco is a range of Irish made refillable, eco-friendly laundry and household cleaning products to help keep your house gleaming clean while also protecting you, your family, and the environment. The range includes an All-Purpose Cleaner, Washing-Up Liquid, Non-Bio Laundry Detergent, and Fabric Softener, and is available in Supervalu, health stores, and eco shops nationwide.
The Tru Eco range is made from plant-based and biodegradable ingredients, and each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, creating a circular economy product that is reusable, recyclable, and refillable. The products are guaranteed Irish, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and septic tank safe.
Reducing its carbon footprint as low as possible, Tru Ecoalso offers a refill solution, which closes the loop on plastic waste. By refilling, people can reduce their environmental footprint, minimise plastic waste as well as lowering carbon emissions. Tru Eco refill stations are being rolled out nationwide, where people can bring their empty bottles to refill. To find a refill station near you, visit trueco.ie
VivaGreen, the Irish manufacturer of Tru Eco, has seen significant demand for its products since launching the range in 2020.
Russell Walsh, Joint Managing Director, VivaGreen says: “People are actively looking for eco-friendly solutions. The feedback from our Tru Eco customers has been fantastic with lots of interest in the refill option. We work hard to develop products that meet peoples’ needs, while also trying to protect the environment.
He adds: “We have been in business for over 25 years producing eco-friendly garden and household products, and it is encouraging to see the increase of environmental awareness in recent years. Awareness days such as Earth Day, the world’s largest environmental movement celebrated on 22nd of April, have gathered huge momentum. These awareness days provide opportunities to inform people about environmental issues and on how we can all do our part to protect our planet.”
The Tru Eco range was developed under the guidance of VivaGreen’s Research Scientist, Dr Anne Marie Mahon, to ensure sustainable practices using naturally derived and biodegradable ingredients were central to the product development. Dr Mahon draws on her experience as a marine biologist, ecologist, and environmental scientist.
For more information about VivaGreen and its full range of eco-friendly products, please visit vivagreen.ie
Top 10 ‘Green Tips for Your Household’
by Dr Anne Marie Mahon, Research Scientist, VivaGreen. Mahon draws on her experience as a marine biologist, ecologist, and environmental scientist.
1. Reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles in your household
This can be done by opting for products that have a refill option and even better if they are eco-products. It can also be done by using all-purpose cleaners for the kitchen, bathrooms, and floor. You could also go back to basics if you are ready and use soda crystals and vinegar to clean your floor.
2. Use eco-products where affordable
Eco brands are far more friendly to the environment and pose less threat to our wellbeing than conventional brands. Without the strong vapours of artificial fragrances, they are also more pleasant to use. Eco-friendly products allow water treatment processes to work effectively, thereby improving the quality of the water which returns to our rivers and lakes. Good product labelling to look out for is biodegradable, plant-based, and septic-tank friendly.
3. Reduce the amount of product you use – “just add a drop”
There is no need to use a generous squirt and we often use more than we need of products such as washing-up liquid, laundry detergent, and cleaners. This will save you money and reduce your carbon footprint as well and your plastic footprint on our planet.
4. Spread your laundry washing evenly over the week
It is important to remember that many of our household products end up being washed down the drain and from there they pass through either septic tanks on our properties or into the local sewage treatment works to become clean water again before entering our freshwater systems. For septic tank systems, spreading your laundry washes over the week as opposed to doing all of your washing on any given day of the week, reduces the pressure on the system, and allows your treatment system to work optimally. The result is cleaner water being released back into the environment.
5. Use laundry liquid instead of laundry powder
There are fillers in laundry powders that can cause clogging in the treatment process and prevent the wastewater from being treated properly. Again, the effects of this are likely to have a greater impact on those with on-site septic tanks but fillers also increase the sludge burden at larger treatment plants which must be separated, transported, and sometimes heat or chemically treated. Then the sludge is transported once more for land application. Using laundry liquid helps to reduce these energy-intensiveprocesses.#
6. Stomp out cling film and reduce tin foil
Do we need to use these items, or has it just become a habit? Cling film is non-recyclable and adds to the plastic waste stream. As for tin foil, aluminium requires a huge amount of energy to produce including mining for bauxite ore as well as having some health and environmental impacts. Perhaps the answer lies in the past; place a plate over that bowl in the fridge like we used to. If you would like to keep things covered and your space is too limited to use the bowl and plate method, you could look for some eco-sandwich bags, which are great for putting that left-over cheese or broccoli in before you place it in the fridge. If you cannot see through the container, use a marker to label contents. Reusable beeswax products can also be used as an eco-friendly alternative to cover food, and they can be used over and over.
7. Cut out plastic bags
We usually only use bags for a short time and therefore compostable bags, which will biodegrade leaving no lasting impact on the planet, are the way to go, not just for composting but for lining our main bins and as bathroom bin liners. There are now many brands widely available at affordable prices.
8. Bring your own bags to the supermarket for fruit and vegetables
This effectively cuts down on the amount of waste that you bring into your house from the supermarket. A lot of the cheapest deals come already packaged but even a little consumer behavioural change will help drive producers to devise greener ways of packaging.
9. Compost your vegetable material
Making your own compost is one of the most rewarding and environmentally friendly things you can do! Just place your raw fruit and veg waste along with grass cuttings into a compost bin and then use this to feed your flowers or plants months later. The small compost bin is relatively inexpensive and in the long term, it will save you from buying compost not to mention the plastic bags which they come with. Using the municipal composting bin is a second-best option if you cannot have your own compost bin.
10. Grow your own
The ultimate thing you can do in your home to help the planet is to grow your own vegetables. It saves on carbon and plastic packaging footprints; it reduces the number of chemicals we eat, and the process is very rewarding and good for us. There are lots of Grow Your Own (GYO) groups around Ireland for those who are a little unsure about starting.
About Dr Anne Marie Mahon, Environmental Consultant
Dr Anne Marie Mahon is a marine biologist, ecologist, and environmental scientist with a background in Research and Development. Until recently, Anne Marie focused her research on identifying and measuring environmental threats and impacts to our aquatic habitats and restoration research implementing mitigation measures to impacted habitats. Her recent research, based at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, focused on the lesser-known sources, and impacts of plastic pollution on aquatic environments such as AstroTurf pitches and the construction industry, making recommendations for policy development. Subsequently, Anne Marie became involved in public awareness events running workshops for community groups, schools, and industry on how we, as individuals and communities, can reduce our plastic footprint and carbon footprint through small changes in our day to day lives. Anne Marie recently received funding for her community to develop a community biodiversity action plan, in which she hopes to show the vital role of community involvement in the sustainability of our planet. For more information about Anne Marie’s hobbies and interests please visit, https://vivagreengroup.com/our-story/
