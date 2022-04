Your nominations are in!

In no particular order – here are the top three finalists for each category based on the highest number of nominations. Now is your chance to decide which of these truly is Galway’s Greatest!

VOTE FOR THE ONE YOU THINK IS THE GREATEST!

Galway’s Greatest BARBER The Legend Barbershop, Oranmore Fat Tonys Barbers Galway Turk’s Barbers, Renmore Galway’s Greatest BEAUTY SALON Emily’s Beauty Salon, Oughterard The Beauty Room, Craughwell Studio 102, Eyre Square Centre Galway’s Greatest BREAKFAST Dela Restaurant, Dominick St, Galway McHughs Bar & Restuarant, Tuam Road, Galway Gourmet Food Parlour, Salthill Galway’s Greatest BURGER Handsome Burger, Dominick St., Galway Harry’s Bar & Restaurant, Bohermore, Galway Scotty’s American Diner, Headford Rd Galway’s Greatest COFFEE Slow Roast Sandwiches & Coffee, Loughrea Mocha Beans Cafe, Salthill Expresso 44, William St, Galway Galway’s Greatest GYM Active 24 Fitness, The Connacht Hotel Zone N Fitness Gym, Oranmore Warehouse Gym, Oranmore Galway’s Greatest HAIRDRESSER Laura Murphy at Ritz Hairdressing, Galway Valair Hairdressing, Market St. Rosies Hair Salon , Roundstone Galway’s Greatest HOTEL The Galmont Hotel, Lough Atalia Rd Flannery’s Hotel, Dublin road, Galway The Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Bushy Park Galway Galway’s Greatest PUB O’Connells Bar, Eyre Square Powers Thatch Pub, Oughterard An Pucan, Forster St., Galway Galway’s Greatest RESTAURANT Kirwan’s Lane, Galway City Centre Ruibin, Dock Rd, Galway Hyde Restaurant, Forster St. Galway Galway’s Greatest TAKEAWAY Jack Jordans, Doughiska Lana, Salthill Dough Bros, Middle St, Galway Galway’s Greatest TRADESPERSON Peter O Connor, Oughterard Ray Regan, Loughrea Ray Cunningham, Milltown Galway’s Greatest WORKPLACE Salon 11, Loughrea PB Gibbon Electrical Suppliers, Tuam Town Park Flynns of Lackagh, Lackagh

GENERAL COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS