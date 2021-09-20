Galway -Yours to Discover on Galway Talks

This week on Galway Talks Keith Finnegan has an in depth look at the wealth of culture and heritage around Galway City and County. He highlights some of our niche artisan food producers and talks with local people who are passionate about their local community and environment.

Finnerty’s Mills

On Monday Keith started by heading to the Portumna, Woodford, Abbey and Sliabh Aughty area. Keith spoke first with Community Archeologist Dr. Christy Cunniffe, then Noel Leahy of Sliabh Aughty Honey and Teresa Roche from Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese about their food products. He spoke with Maria Kennedy from Finnerty’s Mills, Leitrim More and Keith finished up with David Broderick from the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna.

Slievve Aughty Centre

Galway – Yours to Discover.

The Portumna, Woodford, Abbey and Sliabh Aughty Area

Monday 20th Sept 2021

Dr. Christy Cunniffe – Community Archaeologist