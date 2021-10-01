Galway Simon Success Story

As Galway Simon prepares for its virtual sleepout tonight, one woman using their services says the support she received from the organisation saved her life. In 2020, 43% of the adults Galway Simon supported were female and the agency says there’s a strong link between violence or abuse and homelessness among women.

Covid-19 has also made the situation more difficult for women. Tonight sees the charity’s virtual sleepout take place in a bid to raise much needed funds to support their service. One of the women who has availed of the supports offered by Galway Simon has been telling Sally-Ann Barrett her story of homelessness:

If you’d like to donate please click HERE.

