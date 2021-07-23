2021 Galway Races Summer Festival

print

The highly anticipated seven day Galway Races Summer Festival kicks off on Monday July 26th. Join us as we broadcast live from the centre of the action in Ballybrit.

We will bring you all the races live, a taste of the unique atmosphere, all the latest updates and tips, and plenty of special guests.

Throughout the week our racing correspondent George McDonagh will be joined by Leon Blanche of Boyle Sports. They will offer their expert opinion on this year’s equine stars, the current form and hopefully will provide us with some winners!

It promises to be one of the highlights of the year The Galway Races Summer Festival 2021 so don’t miss a single minute of it. Join is live each day from live at the races

#TheSoundofgalway

#giddyforgalway