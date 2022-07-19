The 2022 Galway Races Summer Festival: The iconic Galway Races are back and the highly anticipated 7 day Galway Races Summer Festival comes under starts orders on Monday July 25th. Join us live from Ballybrit each day as we bring you all the races, a taste of the unique atmosphere and plenty of special guests.

Throughout the week George McDonagh and Leon Blanche of Boyle Sports will offer their expert opinion in relation to the horses and their current form and hopefully will provide us with some winners.

So join us for what promises to be one of the highlights of the year – the Galway Races Summer Festival.

The Galway Races Summer festival is broadcasts in association with Boyle Sports and McD’s Garden & Home The Green Loughrea and at Galway Irish Crystal, Dublin Road, Galway.

To date, The Galway Races has had a long and exciting history and has become what is now one of the most famous tracks in the world. The Galway Races holds a very special place in the heart of many race-goers from across the globe, and indeed in the hearts of Galwegians themselves.

In over one hundred years of racing at Ballybrit, the Galway Races has gone from strength to strength with now in excess of 150,000 poeple attending the week long festival every year. Recognised as the greatest mid-summer festival in Ireland, punters from all over the world visit the famous race track year after year for a great mixture of racing and old Irish craic.