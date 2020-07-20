What are the big social and style events at this year Galway Races Summer Festival 2020?

Virtual Ladies Day at Galway Races 2020 The glamour and excitement of the Her Ladies’ Day Best Dressed competition will shortly be celebrated in style – and this year it comes from the comfort of your own home on Thursday 30th July.

Friday’s Most Stylish….Virtually! proudly supported by Athlone Towncentre. It has become an annual pilgrimage for fashionistas seeking an evening of laid back style, fun and festivities. Athlone Towncentres Friday’s Most Stylish competition at the Galway Races has grown in popularity each year since its inception in 2013, going from strength to strength at the festival every year.

Mad Hatters at Galway Races. Hugely popular with children and families, this Summer, the Galway Races ‘Mad Hatters Competition’ is back, but with a virtual twist and a new theme, ‘Cheering on our Front-Line Heroes’. Taking place online on the final day of this year’s Summer Festival, Sunday 2nd August, Galway Races is in search of the most colourful and creative hats.

The Racing