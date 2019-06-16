Galway International Food and Craft Festival 5th – 7th July, Salthill, Galway

Galway Bay FM is delighted and proud to be media partners of the inaugural Galway International Food and Craft Festival running from July 5th- July 7th, Salthill, Galway.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be checking in with the event organisers and we’ll have a behind the scenes look at just how much work goes into organising and running an event of this size.

On Galway Talks this week Keith Finnegan will be talking with event PRO Damian Duggan, and later this month Keith will be inviting one of the exhibiting chefs into studio for a sneak preview of what visitors to the festival can expect.

The Galway International Food and Craft Festival Festival will showcase the unique diversity that the west of Ireland has to offer. From artisan restaurants, organic and fresh food producers to international cuisine.

All of which are available both here in Galway and the surrounding counties. It will raise awareness and offer fantastic exposure for the rapidly growing food culture in the west of Ireland.

A key feature of the festival will see a big focus on the emerging craft beer and boutique beverage market where unique brews, interesting flavours and textures can be enjoyed.

A jam packed schedule of cooking demonstrations over three days awaits. We have some real treats in store as Irelands leading and emerging chefs serve up incredible flavours and a diverse range of dishes that will appeal to all tastes.

To compliment this offering the festival will be celebrating the creativity of the region with indigenous crafts and live entertainment. There is something for the entire family with live music and a dedicated kids zone.

#galwayfoodandcraft