Galway International Arts Festival set to ignite stages and streets from July 15th

Next Monday, Galway International Arts Festival will kick off for 2024, bringing to audiences a packed programme of theatre, circus, music, visual art, street art and spectacle, comedy and talks that look at who we are and what concerns us.

Running from 15- 28 July, the Festival will include its biggest music line-up to date, 7 world premieres, a new visual arts Festival commission, exciting new theatre, a vibrant First Thought Talks programme and astonishing street spectacle.

Celebrated Galway composer and conductor Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards, will officially open the Festival at the opening night party at the Galmont Hotel. Eímear is best known for her work as an award-winning composer for video games including World of Warcraft and The Legend of Zelda. Eímear had arranged the music for, and will conduct, the 28-piece orchestra at Stewart Copeland’s Heineken® Big Top gig Police Deranged for Orchestra on Wednesday 17 July which celebrates the music of Copeland and The Police

