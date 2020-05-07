Galway Hospice launches virtual Croagh Patrick Climb

Climb Croagh Patrick for Galway Hospice, from home! Galway Hospice has launched a new virtual challenge to mark the 10th anniversary of its annual Croagh Patrick Climb. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s Climb on 20th June has unfortunately been cancelled, but you can still take on the challenge from home.

“Croagh Patrick is just under 800 metres high. For the virtual challenge, we have created four exercises that can help you get to the top, from your back garden,” explains organiser Shane McDonagh.

Exercises include squats, lunges, climbing the stairs, and walking or running 2km, which are equal to 20 metres each. You can choose to do a mix of these exercises or the same one 40 times. Videos featuring local personalities demonstrating the exercises are available on Galway Hospice’s Facebook page, including Galway Hurling legend Joe Connolly, Galway Camogie Captain Sarah Dervan, Galway Football Manager Pádraic Joyce and Connacht Rugby’s Jack Carty.

“We are grateful to the local sports personalities who have lent their support to our Virtual Croagh Patrick Climb,” said Charlene Hurley, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Galway Hospice. “The Croagh Patrick Climb is one of our most popular events each year and while we are disappointed it cannot go ahead as normal this year, we hope as many people as possible will climb the mountain for us from home!” Everyone who takes part in the Virtual Croagh Patrick Climb will receive a free Commemorative T-Shirt, which you can also wear if you choose to climb the real Croagh Patrick when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. For more information or to sign up for the Virtual Croagh Patrick Climb for Galway Hospice, see www.galwayhospice.ie/climb or contact [email protected] or 091-770868.