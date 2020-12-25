Galway Bay fm Christmas Messages 2020

print

The Galway Bay fm Christmas Messages Programme, which features Galway’s civic and religious leaders, has been running continuously for the last thirty two Christmasses, and is an intrinsic part of the festive season.

Presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, it is a chance to reflect on the year gone by and to hear, in a different way, from the people who represent so many of you across the city and county.

In accordance with the COVID-19 public health recommendations, and with a determination not to break 32 continuous years, this year’s programme was held via ZOOM.

There are also a few breaks for music with the Desert Island ‘Christmas’ Discs as selected by our guests – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, Cathaoirleach of Galway county council James Charity, Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly, Rector of Galway and Provost of Tuam Very Reverend Lynda Peilow and representing the Presbyterian and Methodist Community in Galway Reverend Helen Freeburn.

Throw another log on the fire, step back from the cooker if you can, and sit back and enjoy some chat.