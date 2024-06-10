Galway Bay FM

10 June 2024

Galway Awareness Cycle

Irish men face a silent crisis, with 3 out of 4 suicides each year being male. This devastating statistic underscores the urgent need to address the mental health challenges men experience and the stigma that often prevents them from seeking help.

We asking you to join the Galway Awareness Cycle, taking place on Saturday, June 22nd.   The aim of this cycle is to help dismantle the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and foster a society where emotional expression is celebrated as a sign of resilience. Every individual, regardless of gender, deserves the opportunity to articulate their struggles and seek support without fear of judgment.

The Galway Awareness Cycle is more than just an event; it is a step towards building a community that values and supports mental wellbeing for all. By participating in this event, you are not only advocating for mental health awareness but also creating a safe space where individuals feel empowered to seek help and express their emotions freely.

Join in and show your support of men’s mental health and let us build a Supportive Community. Strength lies in unity.

#MentalHealthMatters    Join the Journey

 

Register Here

 

Details

Dates: Saturday June 22nd

Location: The Skeffington Arms Hotel, Eyre Square, Galway.

Times;  Registration is open at 9am, with cycling commencing at 10am sharp.

Type of Cycle:  Road Cycle

Cost: €22

What is included:

Lunch

T-shirt

Register Here

 

