10 June 2024
Galway Awareness Cycle
We asking you to join the Galway Awareness Cycle, taking place on Saturday, June 22nd. The aim of this cycle is to help dismantle the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and foster a society where emotional expression is celebrated as a sign of resilience. Every individual, regardless of gender, deserves the opportunity to articulate their struggles and seek support without fear of judgment.
The Galway Awareness Cycle is more than just an event; it is a step towards building a community that values and supports mental wellbeing for all. By participating in this event, you are not only advocating for mental health awareness but also creating a safe space where individuals feel empowered to seek help and express their emotions freely.
#MentalHealthMatters Join the Journey
Register Here
Details
Dates: Saturday June 22nd
Location: The Skeffington Arms Hotel, Eyre Square, Galway.
Times; Registration is open at 9am, with cycling commencing at 10am sharp.
Type of Cycle: Road Cycle
Cost: €22
What is included:
Lunch
T-shirt
