Irish men face a silent crisis, with 3 out of 4 suicides each year being male. This devastating statistic underscores the urgent need to address the mental health challenges men experience and the stigma that often prevents them from seeking help.

We asking you to join the Galway Awareness Cycle, taking place on Saturday, June 22nd. The aim of this cycle is to help dismantle the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and foster a society where emotional expression is celebrated as a sign of resilience. Every individual, regardless of gender, deserves the opportunity to articulate their struggles and seek support without fear of judgment.

The Galway Awareness Cycle is more than just an event; it is a step towards building a community that values and supports mental wellbeing for all. By participating in this event, you are not only advocating for mental health awareness but also creating a safe space where individuals feel empowered to seek help and express their emotions freely.