Galway 2020 Updates

The Opening Ceremony – Flames will blaze in towns throughout the county as the Galway 2020 Opening Ceremony travels ever closer to the city across the first week of February. Local themes and traditions will appear as never before in the week-long momentous event, which begins with a turf cutting ceremony on Saint Brigid's Day and concludes with a spectacular finale on 8 February in Galway City. Visitors will watch as Galway City is transform by firelight. Town casts from communities across the entire county unite in an unforgettable spectacle for the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture Opening Ceremony.

Wires Crossed – The largest and most ambitious circus spectacle ever to be staged in Ireland, Wires Crossed will see 400 people of all ages and walks of life take part in a spectacular crossing of the River Corrib and Claddagh Basin on highwires over a period of 2020 minutes.

Wild Atlantic Women – Galway 2020 has just announced that tickets for 'Wild Atlantic Women', a weekend of events marking International Women's Day 2020. Over two days, this local, national and international celebration of the lives of women will include an evening with Author Margaret Atwood, a conversation with 'always a Derry Girl' Susan McKay with 'newbie' Derry Girl Siobhan McSweeney, a discussion with recent winner of the EU Prize for Literature, Jan Carson and a unique outdoor sunrise performance by international poet and sound artist Caroline Bergvall.