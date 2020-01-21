Galway 2020 Opening Ceremony – The Fire Tour

Flames will blaze in towns throughout the county as the Galway 2020 Opening Ceremony travels ever closer to the city across the first week of February. Local themes and traditions will appear as never before in the week-long momentous event, which begins with a turf cutting ceremony on Saint Brigid’s Day and concludes with a spectacular finale on 8 February in Galway City. Visitors will watch as Galway City is transform by firelight. Town casts from communities across the entire county unite in an unforgettable spectacle for the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture Opening Ceremony.

The Fire Tour brings together an energetic cast from town around County Galway to take part in a unique, intimate performance on each consecutive night. Spectators to all of these events can expect performance, music and processions from 6pm onwards at these free open-air celebration.

Day 1 – Sunday 2 Feb – Watch a passionate Clifden Town Cast bathe Market Street in firelight in the coastal town of Clifden, during the first Lighting Ceremony

Day 2 – Monday 3 Feb – An enthusiastic Town Cast An Spidéal bathe the seafront in firelight on day two of the Lighting Ceremony.

Day 3 – Tuesday 4 Feb – The Tuam Town Cast bathe St Joseph’s Green in firelight, during the Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Day 4 – Wednesday 5 Feb – The Fire Tour arrives in Ballinalsoe where a passionate Ballinasloe Town Cast bathe St Michael’s Square in firelight.

Day 5 – Thursday 6 Feb – Watch a creative Portumna Town Cast bathe St Brigid’s Church in firelight in the Market town of Portumna.

Day 6 – Friday 7 Feb – On the penultimate day of the The Fire Tour the Athenry Town Cast bathe Athenry Community Park in firelight.

THE OPENING CEREMONY

On the evening of 8 February, President Michael D. Higgins will officially inaugurate Galway 2020 at the spectacular Opening Ceremony, marking the start of Galway’s extraordinary year as European Capital of Culture.

This free open-air event is set to be one of the most spectacular Galway and Ireland have ever seen, and concludes the county-wide series of fiery festivals.

Attendees can expect a fully immersive experience, everyone will be able to join in on the fun and enjoy a truly once in a lifetime experience.

For full details click HERE