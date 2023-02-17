Sponsored Content

Full house in Dublin as professionals hear from employers about life, work and change in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim : More than 20 global multinationals and leading Irish companies attended ‘Northwest in the City’ including Optum, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AbbVie, VistaMed, SITA; SL Controls; Cora Systems, Overstock, Avenue, Arrotek, FinTrU, Source Civil and more.

The event was aimed at career-driven professionals based in Dublin interested in learning more about life in the Northwest of Ireland and the array of exciting new career opportunities in the region.

Attendees learned they can land a global career with a leading company and enjoy the best of ‘local living’ by moving to the Northwest. The event was held under the guise of the North West Regional Enterprise Plan, and featured some of the Northwest’s biggest employers.

More than 20 leading Irish companies and global multinationals attended ‘Northwest in the City’ including Optum, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AbbVie, VistaMed, SITA; SL Controls; Cora Systems, Overstock, Avenue, Arrotek, FinTrU, Source Civil and more.

Guests learned that Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim are home to more than 50 multinational companies that have set up in the region and scaled their international operations. The Northwest is also home to many leading Irish entrepreneurs and businesses that are scaling globally including LotusWorks, King & Moffatt, Kaon Automation and Cora Systems.

(L to R -Dr. Orla Flynn, President, Atlantic Technological University, Philip Martin, CEO and Founder, Cora Systems, Elizabeth Nugent, VP EMEA, Amcor and Paul Phelan, Site Director, Optum.)

As well as showcasing senior roles including those in automation, biologics, machine learning and investor services, attendees at ‘Northwest in the City’ networked with senior industry leaders and heard from their peers who have previously relocated to the region.

A panel discussion featured employers with Paul Phelan, Site Director, Optum; Elizabeth Nugent, VP EMEA, Amcor; Dr. Orla Flynn, President ATU; and Philip Martin, CEO, Cora Systems sharing their experiences of the Northwest and plans for growth.

A second panel with speakers from AbbVie, Randox Teoranta, Overstock and focussed on people who have relocated, sharing their story of moving to the Northwest and the global career opportunities coupled with local living.

The regional agencies and local authorities were on hand to offer more practical advice on connectivity, transport, relocating and educational options. Public sector organisations such as Atlantic Technological University (ATU) outlined the latest research and innovation projects and the current opportunities that exist.

(L to R – Ethan McGloin, Design Manager, King & Moffatt; Lucia Macari, Director of Operations, Overstock; Claire Rooney, Technical Director, AbbVie and Dr. Ciaran Ricardson, Director of Research and Development, Randox Teoranta.)

Giving her reaction to ‘North West in the City’, Andrea McBride, Head of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre said: “This was a truly effective and inspiring event that brought together many of the key stakeholders invested in making the North West a great place to work and live.TCS was delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase the opportunities and ambition that we have as a business for building out our presence in the region and making some really valued connections.I would like to commend the key agencies led by IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Western Development Commission (WDC) for making this key event happen.”

Listen back to Enterprise Ireland Regional Director for the West Region, Meabh Conaghan and Source Civil Ltd Financial Controller, Bernard O’Donnell speaking at the event.

(L to R – Allan Mulrooney, Interim CEO, Western Development Commission; Michelle Conaghan, Regional Manager, North West Regions, IDA Ireland and Meabh Conaghan, Regional Director West and North West Region, Enterprise Ireland.)

Commenting on the event, Western Development Commission Interim CEO Allan Mulrooney said: “We are delighted that the event was a great success and that so many employers from the North West region attended. Together, we and other stakeholders were able to highlight the many great roles on offer in the North West, enabling career-driven individuals to enjoy global careers in the region and the best of local living. There’s never been a better time to make the move to the North West and we look forward to delivering further events such as this to promote the companies and opportunities available in Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim.”

Michelle Conaghan, Regional Manager, North West Region, IDA Ireland said: “The Northwest is known for its surf, beaches and cliffs but last week the region went to the capital to tell a different story. One of a region on the rise, transformational change, growth and global career opportunities.The event provided a collaborative platform to raise the enterprise profile of the region and connect with the professional diaspora living in Dublin and the East.

The region’s leading companies from the Pharma, Medtech, Technology, Engineering and International Financial Services sectors were well represented by CEOs, Site Directors, and senior executives. All there with one aim, to promote the Northwest region. Employment by IDA client companies grew by 6.3% in the Border Region in 2022. Many are actively recruiting providing global career opportunities in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.”

For more information on future Northwest meetups in the capital:

Visit: Northwest in the City Meetup – (Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim) (Dublin, Ireland) | Meetup

For more information on career opportunities in the Northwest visit www.westernjobs.ie

For more stories like this check out Galway Life