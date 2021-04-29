print

“Simply put – it’s Zero Fuss”

Fudzone, the world’s first ever restaurant subscription service, offers a food delivery service based on short-term to medium-term subscriptions. It allows you to choose from a range of high quality Galway restaurants and have your food of choice delivered hot or cold in Fudzone’s state-of-the art temperature controlled delivery vans.



Think of Fudzone as the ‘Netflix of food.’

By signing up for one simple subscription, you can eat from a variety of restaurants in Galway city, all for a fixed price per week. This means no more minimum orders, no hidden fees, no daily transactions and no service charges.

The subscriptions you can choose from within a chosen week range from 3 days or 5 days to a full 7 days subscription. There is also a choice of lunch time and dinner time subscriptions or a combined lunch and dinner subscription.

Put simply, it is zero fuss, all you have to do is pay for a subscription in advance then choose your meal each day before 11 am for the lunch subscription and before 5 pm for the dinner time subscription.

If you love good quality restaurant food then Fuzone would love nothing more than to bring it straight to you. They shape their values around caring for others and giving people the opportunity to get pre planned meals for a reasonable price from their partner restaurants.

Equally their aim is to support local business and Funzone is doing this by offering zero % commission to the first 100 restaurants that sign up with them.



Fudzone believe in ‘Random Acts of Kindness’. Another of their core aims is to play a part in making sure that all kinds of people ‘Never Stay Hungry’. To succeed in that aim, Fudzone subscribers have the power to donate a meal to people in our community who need it the most, e.g. those living in a homeless shelter, a person living on the street or even a nursing home in your area.

If you choose to press the ‘donate your meal’ button on a given day of your subscription, Fudzone delivery drivers will redirect your order to a shelter, nursing home or to the homeless. Fudzone want to see the people of Galway city decreasing our waste and increasing our kindness.

Interested in finding out more about making a subscription to Fudzone – click HERE

Fudzone officially launches it’s App on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3rd at Londis Newcastle Foodhall. Fudzone staff will be giving away free food and drinks outside Londis Newcastle – Be there between 12pm and 3pm Monday 3rd May to sample some free grub and meet the team behind the first ever restaurant subscription service Fudzone – and don’t forget to download their free app!.