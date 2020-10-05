Free Programme with Future in Tech

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet – with support from Skillnet Ireland, is oﬀering seven new Tech Skills Training Pathways to help non-tech jobseekers rapidly and easily develop new digital skills and access new job opportunities as a result.

• Delivered via 100% online Tutor Supported virtual classroom settings

• Highly focused, intensive and monitored to ensure participants understand the learnings

• Self- directed practical exercises, video tutorials, downloadable course materials, extensive content library

• Built around projects and assignments to embed the learning

• Provided with mentor support to enable learners to keep pace

• Linked to industry recognised certiﬁcations providing real, demonstrable and long-term value.

1. You must pick one (only one) of the Skills Pathways & complete the online Application Form.

2. If you meet the eligibility criteria you will be invited to complete the Core Course a basic introductory certiﬁed course and typically takes 30 hours to complete. You will do an assessment at the end of the course and if you Pass this assessment you will be allowed to proceed to the next stage of training.

3. The next stage is to complete an online Aptitude Test. You will then be ranked on the grade achieved in the Aptitude Test and the ﬁrst 25 applicants will be oﬀered a place on the ﬁrst course of each of the seven Skills Pathways. The remainder will remain on a waiting list and may be oﬀered places as they become available in future programmes as per ranking.

4. Upon successful completion of each stage of the training, you will be allowed to proceed to the next stage and ultimately, you will gain the industry and other standard certiﬁcations to enable you to seek a job role in your chosen career path.

For more information go to www.futureintech.ie