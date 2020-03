Local Tenor Frank Naughton took it upon himself to bring a little joy to an otherwise dull St. Patricks day. Setting up a couple of speakers in his front driveway he held a concert in the rain to lift the spirits of the neighbours. It was streamed on FaceBook live peaking at over 1,600 viewers. The video currently has over 100,000 views on Facebook.

Video by Elaine Naughton