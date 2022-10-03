Find out what’s happening around Galway for World Mental Health Month

World Mental Health Month is celebrated throughout October is fast approaching and Mental Health Ireland in collaboration with Healthy Ireland and the Galway Mental Health Association have a series of events to get involved with!

All events are all in line with Mental Health Irelands Five Ways Wellbeing which are: Connect, Give, Be Active, Keep Learning and Take Notice.

Check out how you can get involved, help raise awareness and learn ways to improve your own mental health and wellbeing this October.

Five Ways to Wellbeing Webinar, October 4th, 11:00am. The Five Ways to Wellbeing workshops offer simple actions you can implement daily to help protect and enhance your wellbeing. Register here: https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/get-involved/5-ways-to-wellbeing-training/

Five Ways to Wellbeing Workshops: Check out your local family resource centre, Men’s Sheds, and libraries where there will be Five Ways to Wellbeing and Connect Cafés happening throughout the month and into November. Connect Cafés provide a space for you to re-connect with others around wellbeing and just to have a chat and a cuppa. Find out more: https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/

Networking Connect Café, October 6th 11am-1pm with lunch afterwards. This event is intended to celebrate all the positive work being done in the area of mental health throughout Galway. Another aim of the event is to re-establish connections between organisations that may have been lost over the last few years. If you are working in mental health in Galway and would like to attend, please contact the Mental Health Ireland Development Officer, Aine at [email protected]

Chorale celebration, October 7th 8pm with Galway Mental Health Association at St. Nicholas’ Church at 7pm. For more information contact John at [email protected]

Galway Shopping Centre Event, 10th October 12-4pm On World Mental Health Day, we will be in Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road distributing information. Galway Community Circus will be there on the day to show off their incredible juggling and stilt walking skills.

Forest Bathing introductory taster events, 18th October 4pm, 23rd October 9am Healthy Galway have organised 2 free ‘Introduction to Forest Bathing’ workshops in Portumna Forest Park. These events will take place on Tuesday the 18th October at 4pm and on Sunday 23rd October at 9am. You can register through the MHI what’s happening in my area webpage or contact Andrew at [email protected]

Tuam MHA walk and connect café, 20th October 10.30am Tuam MHA will hold a community walk on the 20th October at 10.30am. This will be followed by a connect café. Find out more: [email protected] or on https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/

Mental Health Event NUI Galway:18th October, 6pm Mental Health Ireland will be in NUI Galway to run a workshop on wellbeing on the 18th October. This will begin at 6pm and will run for 2 hours with refreshments served.

Mental Health and the Workplace webinar, October 21st 10am-1pm This is a free 3 hour webinar aimed at leadership within workplaces. You can register on Mental Health Ireland’s website Register om this link: https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/get-involved/national-wmhm-webinar/

Mental Health Ireland will run 4 open meetings throughout Connemara to discuss mental health and how we can protect and enhance the wellbeing of the community of Connemara. Mental Health Ireland are calling on all members of the community to come out and have your say.

Open meetings:

October 10th 7.30pm-The Wild Goat Café Letterfrack

October 13th- 7.30pm-The Lake House Oughterard

October 17th-7.30pm-Maam Community Centre

October 26th-7.30pm-The Station House Clifden

For more information contact Sinead or Anne at Forum Connemara [email protected] [email protected]

As you can see there’s plenty going on.

To find out more just log onto the website or contact Aine at [email protected]

If you are holding an event for mental health that you would like to register, please do so on the world mental health day website.