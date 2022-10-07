Fancy a New BMW? Well this is your chance for just €20 you could be in with a chance and you’ll also be supporting the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, a national charity based in University Hospital Galway.

Research has improved the diagnosis, treatment options and outcomes for those who develop the disease and your help in funding this research will help to improve future outcomes for breast cancer patients.

Thank you in advance for purchasing a ticket. Let’s hope you get to drive away with a BMW soon. GOOD LUCK! To learn more about the charity visit: www.breastcancerresearch.ie

On Sunday, 30th October 2022 one lucky person will be driving away in our brand new BMW X1! The draw will take place at the Galway Races and will be streamed live on the National Breast Cancer Research Institute Facebook page. The winner will then be announced on all National Breast Cancer Research Institute social media channels.

Attending the launch of ‘Race in Pink’ which takes place at the Galway Races October Festival on Sunday, October 30th in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute were; Prof Michael Kerin Director of Research at the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Sinéad Cassidy Sales & Marketing Manager Galway Races, Philip Duffy ‘Win a BMW’ National Coordinator and Director National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Caroline Loughnane Chairperson National Breast Cancer Research Institute and Michael Moloney, Chief Executive Galway Races. All-inclusive lunch tickets are €120 each and available from www.RaceInPink.ie. Photo: Sean Lydon

All monies raised from the raffle will go directly to the

National Breast Cancer Research Institute a National Charity.

By entering this competition you are supporting the work the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, helping us impact the future. Your contribution supports ongoing breast cancer research at NUI, Galway.

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute is a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme at the National University of Ireland, Galway lead by Professor Michael Kerin.

Launched in 1991, the key objective of the charity is to fund relevant, ethical research into the biology of breast cancer. This research investigates the causes of this disease and helps to improve treatments and outcomes for patients.

Breast Cancer is the highest cause of death in middle aged women in Ireland. Research is at the core of finding out more about this disease. The Breast Cancer Research programme based at the Lambe Institute for Translational Research. NUI Galway, is patient-focused, involved clinicians and scientists and contributes to new knowledge, treatments and better outcomes. Translational Research, i.e. bringing lab findings to the clinical setting, is a long-term commitment and expensive. Our research programme will benefit hugely from your support.

Our research team collaborate with genetic scientists, clinical triallists, medical technology engineers and Big Data engineers at universities and hospitals here and abroad. Our research is not only impacting breast cancer here in Ireland, but across the globe.

The charity relies on voluntary contributions and does not receive direct funding from the government. We raise funds for research from charity events, community-based fundraising, and support from individuals and companies.

So for your chance to win, while supporting breast cancer research visit: www.winabmw.ie