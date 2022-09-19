Fall Right Into Place – Claregalway Castle

Over two decades, Strange Brew has proven itself integral to the Irish music scene. The hand-picked line-up reflects Strange Brew’s singular dedication to the arts community.

The first Fall Right Into Place happened last year and provided festival-goers with much-needed respite as pandemic restrictions on large gatherings eased for the first time. In a review, Hot Press Magazine wrote, “Fall Right Into Place managed to strike gold, maintaining a friendly, small festival atmosphere and offering attendees an escape.”

This year was nothing short of epic! Great music, great beer and great food. Fall Right Into Place struck Gold once again.

Galway Bay FM’s Digital team got a chance to enjoy the experience at the beautiful Claregalway Castle. Check out some of the content Barbara and Dylan captured at the weekend.



























Special thanks to Amplify Agency.

