Enterprise Ireland backed companies see ‘record level’ export increase in 2021

Enterprise Ireland, the state agency responsible for helping Irish companies to grow and expand in international markets, saw exports by companies it supports increase by 12% to a record €27.29bn last year.

It’s the highest ever level of growth for Enterprise Ireland-backed companies in export value, and strong increases were experienced across almost all sectors in 2021.

Exports from Enterprise Ireland supported companies last year grew across all territories. Despite the uncertainty caused by the changed trading relationship between the UK and Ireland, exports to this market totalled €8.43bn. This marks a rise of 15% and the UK accounts for almost one-third

(31%) of our export trade.

Diversification has been a key focus of Enterprise Ireland’s work in recent years, and exports by client companies to the Eurozone increased by 10% last year, totalling €6.04bn and accounting for over one-fifth (22%) of total exports. The next largest market was North America, which saw a 14% increase, bringing total exports to €4.87bn. This important market, our third largest, now accounts for 18% of total exports from Enterprise Ireland supported companies.

Growth was seen across almost all economic sectors in 2021 and food exports increased by 6%, accounting for over €12.91bn or 47% of total exports. Exports from construction firms increased by almost one-quarter (24%) totalling €2.89bn in 2021, in 2021, while consumer retail exports rose by 13% to €1.09bn. Exports from Enterprise Ireland-backed digital technology firms rose by more than one-fifth to a value of €1.53bn. While exports from the engineering sector rose by 14% in 2021 to €1.82bn.

Speaking in relation to the results Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “These are really impressive results and a testament to the hard work and resilience of thousands of Irish entrepreneurs and their staff across the country.

“It is quite remarkable that despite the headwinds we faced last year, not least the realisation of Brexit and the continuing effects of the pandemic, Irish business managed to have a record year for exports – 12% up on the previous year. Behind these figures today are thousands of jobs in every county in the country.

“We’re working hard to diversify our export base and I’m glad to see exports up so substantially in the Eurozone and North America. We also saw significant increases in our smaller markets like the Middle East, Africa, India and Latin America. We will continue to promote Irish products and services in new and exciting markets, forging new relationships and opportunities.

“We have plenty of challenges still ahead. The global inflation crisis and Putin’s war on Ukraine are putting huge pressure on energy supplies, providing another impetus on business to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and do what they can to become more efficient with their resources.

“Enterprise has an important role to play in limiting climate disruption. There is a lot of information, grants and training available to help businesses make the necessary changes. I know it can be overwhelming, especially in the context of many other priorities, but Government is on hand to help.”

Despite the challenges in the first six months of this year, Enterprise Ireland clients have recorded

positive growth in the first half of 2022 including;

561 new overseas contracts, 85% of which are outside the UK

199 new overseas presences

93 companies entered new markets

Key challenges for second half of 2022

Despite the positive momentum of the last year, Enterprise Ireland research has identified a number of key challenges facing Irish exporters in the months ahead, particularly the growing impact of inflation, including energy costs, and continuing supply chain issues.

Enterprise Ireland client companies also cited the lack of experienced staff as being a significant issue facing their firms over the next three years.In the medium term all companies are facing challenges in the areas of climate change, sustainability and digitalisation as well as in adapting to potential skills shortages.

According to respondents to the recent survey of Enterprise Ireland’s client companies:

One-third said they have developed a climate action response for their business, but just over 15% of respondents said they measure CO 2 emissions

Less than one-fifth (17%) of respondents said digital is fully embedded and optimised across all aspects of their businesses

Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said: “While these positive results from 2021 are very encouraging in terms of a foundation for 2022, the

resilience of our exporters is being challenged by inflation, supply chain challenges and skills availability.

“However, the increased investment in innovation last year means companies are better positioned to face these challenges. Client companies we support invested in innovation at record levels last year, with an R&D spend of €1.36bn, with 1080 clients spending more than €100,000 on research and innovation last year.

“Our focus in the second half of the year is to work with clients to help them sustain and grow their employment, to support them through company investments to address sustainability and competitiveness issues and to continue to work with clients to build their export markets.”