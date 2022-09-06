Electric Picnic: Weekend Recap

Electric Picnic: Weekend Recap. Ireland’s largest gathering of music & arts, and the ultimate rock n’ roll circus, Electric Picnic has established itself as one of the world’s most unique festivals. With a great selection of music, art, theatre, comedy, food and holistic health, it’s the most delightfully diverse end of summer party on the Emerald Isle.

Our team were there over the weekend thanks to Lindsey Holmes Publicity to catch all the action. Check out some of our videos and pics below.

