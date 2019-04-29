The Galway Bay FM election debates 2019 will run between the 7th and 22nd of May 2019 between 6pm and 8pm in the Galway Bay FM studios, Sandy Road, Galway. They will be hosted by Keith Finnegan.

The debates will be split into each electoral area and the schedule is as follows:

Date Electoral Area Time/Location

Tuesday May 7th: Ballinasloe 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Wednesday May 8th: Galway City East 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Thursday May 9th: Loughrea 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Monday May 13th: Galway City Central 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Tuesday May 14th: Connemara South 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Wednesday May 15th: Tuam 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Thursday May 16th: Connemara North 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Monday May 20th: Gort-Kinvara 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Tuesday May 21ST : Athenry-Oranmore 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Wednesday May 22nd: Galway City West 6pm – 8pm GBFM Studios

Wednesday May 22nd: EU Candidates Debate 10am – 12pm

These debates will not be open to the public but listeners will be encouraged to have their say and put questions to the candidates by texting to 53395 at a cost of 20 cents.

For more information and candidates attendance forms please Click HERE.