Drone Footage of Fana Glas area in Ballybane

A city councillor has revealed he hired a private drone to uncover the ‘destruction’ of a social housing development in Ballybane.

Councillor Noel Larkin says there have been long running local complaints about a development within the Fana Glas estate – which consists of eight houses and an associated green space.

However, he says while the site was previously difficult to access – captured drone footage has now revealed the complete ‘destruction’ of the area.

Several of the houses appear uninhabitable due to extensive damage, while Councillor Larkin says another is currently being used as a stable for horses.

He also claims illegal burning is being carried out on a daily basis and huge quanities of waste material are being dumped around the site.