Draft guidelines for reopening of pubs

The Government expects to open all pubs by the middle of the month. The draft guidelines state that as far as reasonably possible, a distance of 2 metres, and a minimum of 1 metre should be maintained where possible.

Pre-booking and time restrictions are not a requirement if a physical distance of 2 metres is strictly maintained. Groups must be limited to a maximum of six people from no more than three households.

Publicans will be required to record the time and date of arrival of customers, and the name and phone number of the lead person in the group for contact tracing purposes.

The guidelines also state that straws should be individually wrapped and the decoration of glasses, such as with cocktail umbrellas, should be minimised.

Where fruit garnishes are required, “good hand hygiene practices must be in place while preparing the fruit – follow HACCP guidelines. Keep garnishes refrigerated and in a covered container until required and serve using tongs/scoop. The scoop must have its own covered receptacle”.

The guidelines also say that when using smoking areas customers must remain seated. All customers will have to leave the premises by 11.30pm, while customers should order from their seat during the visit.