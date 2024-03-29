Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

LISTEN: Creative Art Therapies – When Words Fail

Creative Art Therapies – When Words Fail (Radio Documentary)

“Creative Art Therapies – When Words Fail” delves into the often overlooked realm of creative arts therapies in Ireland. Through the lens of music, dance, art, and drama therapies, producer Sarah Slevin shines a light on how these modalities are quietly but significantly impacting individuals grappling with trauma, grief, chronic illness, and other challenges. The podcast features heartfelt interviews with local therapists who share their experiences and insights into the transformative power of these therapies.

