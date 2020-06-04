Cruinniú na nÓg 2020 goes virtual!

Mayor of Galway City encourages young people to answer the call to get creative at home and showcase their talents for Galway City’s Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday 13th June.

This year in response to Covid 19, Cruinniú na nÓg, celebrates and encourages participation by children and young people in creative activities in their own homes and gardens.

Led by the local Creative Galway Team in Galway City Council, with support from Youth Work Ireland Galway, local artists, arts organisations, creative practitioners, and local community groups activities include everything from a family friendly PaintClub, 5 short circus skills’ tutorials, live youth music performances, a hip hop choreography dance class and a city wide photography competition culminating in an online Exhibition on Sat 13th June.

With a strong emphasis on creativity, activities are specially designed to spark an interest and encourage the inner creative in children to try something new or fulfil a secret ambition!

All events are free and activity based with opportunities for young people to get involved in ‘doing’, ‘making’, ‘creating’ and trying new things.

Highlights of Galway City’s Cruinniú na nÓg include:

PaintClub Live – Join Aisling in her studio to paint a lovely scene of the Claddagh and Galway Bay. The tutorial will be live on their Facebook from3.30 to 5pm and will be suitable be for children aged 8+and parents are invited to join in the fun.

Circus Skills 4 Everyone – Galway Community Circus will offer 5 different tutorials on a variety of skills. One will go live on the hour starting at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pmon their Facebook page. The earlier lessons will be for younger children with the later ones suitable for teens as well.

Wireless– sees the teenage musicians from the Galway Irish Youth Music Awards Team perform their own material, with some covers, at 6 to 7.30pm on the CAPE Youth Project Facebook page. This performance will be aimed by a teen audience and anyone older interested in new music!

·Hip Hop Dance Choreography – join Monika from 4M Dance Centre on their Facebook Page for a one-hour class at 11am to 12pmaimed at 9 years up. Monika will also be uploading a class on the Studio’s YouTube account for everyone to enjoy in their own time.

Creativity:In Focus – the Youth Work Ireland Galway Westside Youth Project inviting young photographers in Galway City aged 9-12 and 13-18 years to enter their photographs for a virtual exhibition going live on the 13th June at 1pm. There will be prizes for the 2 most outstanding entries in both age categories. Check out the Youth Project’s Facebook page for full details.

Cllr. Mike Cubbard, Mayor of Galway City said “I am delighted that Cruinniú na nÓg is happening again this year and by going online has been adapted to the current situation. It is so important that all activities are free so that as many children and young people will be able to take part. I would encourage everyone to check out what is happening and to avail of the opportunity to make Cruinniú na nÓg 2020 a success. You never know what will spark your child’s imagination and creativity! We have all seen just how much creativity and the arts support health and well-being during the last few months. As a parent I’m excited for my family to take part and as the Mayor of Galway City I’m proud of our young population and creative reputation.”

Nationally, Cruinniu na nÓg have called for children and young people to post content for ‘Ceili in The Kitchen’ and a ‘Virtual Bake Off’. There were also calls to ‘Create a Video Game App’ and ‘Become a Young Story Keeper’. Check out the videos on YouTube under Creative Ireland and don’t forget to use the hashtag #CreativeIreland for all your uploads on social media so they will be seen by the team and RTE.

Other activities include an audio collaboration with Grey Heron Media called ‘My Creative Life’ for broadcast on RTE radio as well as being available as podcasts. Galway City will be represented by Ruby NíDhubhslaine talking about writing, storytelling and Dungeons & Dragons.

In addition, Galway City Council have joined with other local authorities on a production with local Theatre Company Branar entitled ‘Pop-up Poetry for L’il Peeps’ to be broadcast on RTE Junior on the morning of Cruinniu na nÓg.

#CreativeIreland #CruinniunanOg #InThisTogether

More information contact Irene Murphy 087 6487187 or Loretta Raftery 091 536438

Useful Links