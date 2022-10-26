Croí urges people to act FAST and know the signs of a stroke.

To mark World Stroke Day on Saturday 29th October 2022, Croí the heart and stroke charity, is reminding the public of the importance of stroke awareness and prevention.

A stroke is a medical emergency and can happen to anyone, at any time. ‘Time is brain’ and we need to act FAST if we suspect a stroke.

As part of their World Stroke Day Awareness campaign, Croí the heart and stroke charity, supported by Surmodics, is delighted to host a special virtual Q&A on the psychological impact of stroke.

Join Dr Tom Burke Assistant Professor, School of Psychology, University of Galway and Senior Clinical Neuropsychologist, University Hospital Galway who will talk about the psychological impact of stroke. This talk will take a Q&A format on Thursday Oct 27th at 11am.

There will be lots of opportunities to ask questions.

To register go to www.croi.ie/stroke call 091 544310 or via ZOOM here.

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in Ireland with 2,500 stroke related deaths each year, and it is one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. Annually, approximately 10,000 people in Ireland have a stroke. Stroke is the leading cause of acquired disability and it is estimated that over 80,000 people in Ireland are living in the community with disabilities, as a result of a stroke. A person’s chance of surviving and recovering is greatly improved if immediate action is taken.

Know the signs and act FAST

Acting FAST increases the chances of survival as urgent treatment can begin.

If you think someone may be having a stroke, look out for the following:

Face: Has the mouth or eye drooped? Can the person smile?

Arms: Can the person raise both of their arms? Is there a weakness in one arm?

Speech: Is the speech slurred? Are they understanding what you are saying?

Time: Call 999 or 112 if you see any of these signs

Other signs to look out for include:

Numbness or weakness in the face, arm, leg or one side of the body

Difficulty finding words

Blurred vision including loss of sight in one or both eyes

Sudden confusion or memory loss

Dizziness, a severe headache, reduced balance, or a sudden fall

If you have any questions about stroke or heart health issues, please contact the Croí Heart and Stroke Link telephone line, available from 9-5.30 Monday to Friday with support available from our clinical nurse specialist. Visit www.croi.ie to access a wide range of helpful resources and to register for weekly sessions with the Croí Health Team.

Test your stroke spotting skills with the Croi – Interactive Game

Spotting the signs of stroke and calling for emergency medical care can save lives and prevent a lifetime with disability.

About Croí

Established in 1985, Croí is a registered Irish heart and stroke charity. Croí’s aim is to lead the fight against heart disease and stroke, with a particular focus on the West of Ireland. For more information, see www.croi.ie and follow Croí on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @croiheartstroke

This article is supported by Galway Bay FM