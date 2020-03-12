Covid 19 – Public Information

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Source: HSE.ie

Last updated: 11 March 2020 at 9.45pm

COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a virus called coronavirus.

Symptoms of coronavirus

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of coronavirus to appear.

The most common symptoms of coronavirus are:

a cough – this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Other symptoms are fatigue, headaches, sore throat, aches and pains.

If you have any of the most common symptoms and have been to a place where there is spread of coronavirus, read this advice.

When you may need to call a doctor

For most people who have these symptoms now, it is more likely to be an infection that is not coronavirus.

You only need to phone a doctor if you have symptoms and any of the following apply to you:

they are the type of symptoms you would usually contact a GP about

you have travelled from an affected area

you are a close contact of a confirmed case in Ireland – if you are, the Department of Public Health will contact you

Close contact

This is only a guide but close contact can mean:

spending more than 15 minutes face-to-face contact within 2 metres of an infected person

living in the same house or shared accommodation as an infected person

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should:

isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone

phone their GP, or emergency department

in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

When you may need to be tested for coronavirus

You will need to be tested for coronavirus if you have symptoms and have in the last 14 days been:

in close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus

to a place where there is spread of coronavirus

Your doctor may also suggest you are tested for coronavirus if you have a severe lung infection.

If your doctor thinks that you need a test for coronavirus, they will tell you where the test will be done. They will also tell you when to expect your results.

Read this advice if you’ve been to a place with spread of coronavirus.

Risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland

There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland.

The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low to moderate. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.

Follow the advice on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

If you have been in close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, a public health doctor will tell you this.

How coronavirus is spread

Coronavirus is spread in sneeze or cough droplets.

You could get the virus if you:

come into close contact with someone who has the virus and is coughing or sneezing

touch surfaces that someone who has the virus has coughed or sneezed on

As it’s a new illness, we do not know how easily the virus spreads from person to person. Spread is most likely from those who have symptoms.

The virus may only survive a few hours if someone who has it coughs or sneezes on a surface. Simple household disinfectants can kill the virus on surfaces. Clean the surface first and then use a disinfectant.

Follow this advice to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

Packages from affected countries

You cannot get coronavirus from packages or food that has come from China or elsewhere.

There’s no evidence that animals or animal products legally imported into the EU are a health risk due to coronavirus.

Children and coronavirus

Follow this advice if your child has recently travelled to a place with a spread of coronavirus.

Encourage your child to wash their hands regularly and properly.

Read more advice on how to prevent your child from catching or spreading viral infections.

Treatment for coronavirus

There is no specific treatment for coronavirus. But many of the symptoms of the virus can be treated.

Supportive treatments, like oxygen therapy, can be given while your own body fights the virus. Life support can be used in extreme cases.

If you get the virus, your healthcare professional will advise treatment based on your symptoms.

Antibiotics do not work against coronavirus or any viruses. They only work against bacterial infections.

Vaccine

There is currently no vaccine to treat or protect against coronavirus.

The flu vaccine does not protect against coronavirus.

At-risk groups and coronavirus

We do not know for sure which groups are most at risk of complications if they catch coronavirus.

It is likely you are more at risk if you catch coronavirus and you:

are 60 years of age and over

have a long-term medical condition – for example, heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or cancer

are pregnant

You should follow the advice on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus and other infections like flu.

Pets and coronavirus

There is no evidence that pets such as cats and dogs can catch or spread coronavirus.

Avoid all non-essential travel to China and Italy

Get up-to-date travel information from the Department of Foreign Affairs for travel advice on countries and regions affected by coronavirus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised people to avoid all non-essential travel to China and Italy.

There’s a high risk of infection if you travel to a place where there is spread of the virus.

More information

COVID-19 updates – how the health service is responding to the global spread of coronavirus

Department of Foreign Affairs – updated travel information and advice

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre – information for health professionals