Corrib Oil service station loughrea 85c per litre

Corrib Oil service station loughrea service station will drop fuel prices to just 85c per litre for a limited time tomorrow. The special offer was announced to celebrate selling a winning Lotto ticket worth €8,549,067.

For 85 minutes next tomorrow(Tuesday May 22) motorists can fill their tank for just 85c per litre.

The deal is due to kick off at 8:50am.

Service station manager Pat Halligan commented: “We are delighted to have sold the winning ticket to a lucky customer at our Loughrea service station, and are even more delighted to celebrate this win by dropping our fuel prices to just 85c per litre for a limited time on Tuesday, May 22.”

The discount applies to the first €85 purchased. Motorists using a fuel card or any other fuel offer won’t be able to avail of the offer, which only applies to diesel and petrol sales.

A punter is €8.5m richer after matching all the Lotto numbers in Saturday, May 12’s draw. The lucky digits that day were: 5, 6, 14, 19, 22, 30 and Bonus 24.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the winner has made contact with the National Lottery.

A spokesman said: “This is the largest Lotto jackpot prize so far this year so it was fantastic that the ticketholder has got in touch so quickly.