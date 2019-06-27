Corofin native wins vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse

Karen Leonard a retail sales assistant from Corofin in County Galway was celebrity judge Mandy Maher’s stand-out winner at the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse on
Karen bought her navy dress with floral embellishment from ASOS and wore the dress back-to-front to showcase the floral patterns. She added a v-neck to the dress and a red ribbon as a waistband. Her bespoke headpiece was designed by Galway-based milliner Caithriona King around the dress. Karen paired the outfit with a pair of block heel red sandals from New Look.
On winning the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day, Karen Leonard said: “I was so shocked when Mandy called out my name. I work in fashion, it’s my passion, I love coming to the races and taking part in ladies days so it’s a dream to win the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe this evening. Everyone looks fantastic, it’s a huge honour to win – I’m over the moon.”
Donal Vaughan from vaughanshoes.ie said: “Sponsoring ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse is the perfect fit for us. Once again, we were overwhelmed with the turnout – it was brilliant to see all the ladies who made such an effort to
Judge, Mandy Maher, owner of Catwalk Modelling Agency and
John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager said: “The vaughanshoes.ie Ladies Day is one of the most popular race meetings of our season. We thank them for their continued sponsorship – it’s a great partnership for Ballinrobe. We were overwhelmed by the turnout, I hope everyone had a great night.”
The ten finalists including the winner were:
Karen Leonard WINNER
Corofin, Galway
Katie Curran
Athenry, Galway
Denise Manning
Oranmore, Galway
Julie Caulfield
Wexford
Michelle Manning
Ballinasloe, Galway
Aoife McDonagh
Headford, Galway
Mary Butler
Galway C
Fiona Coleman
Shrule, Mayo
Sarah McDermott
Newbridge, Kildare
Susan Mannion
Castlebar, Mayo
