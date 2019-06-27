Corofin native wins vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse

Karen Leonard a retail sales assistant from Corofin in County Galway was celebrity judge Mandy Maher’s stand-out winner at the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Monday June 24. Karen collected the top prize of €1,500 cash and each of the nine runners-up received a goody bag to the value of €150.



Karen bought her navy dress with floral embellishment from ASOS and wore the dress back-to-front to showcase the floral patterns. She added a v-neck to the dress and a red ribbon as a waistband. Her bespoke headpiece was designed by Galway-based milliner Caithriona King around the dress. Karen paired the outfit with a pair of block heel red sandals from New Look.



On winning the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day, Karen Leonard said: “I was so shocked when Mandy called out my name. I work in fashion, it’s my passion, I love coming to the races and taking part in ladies days so it’s a dream to win the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe this evening. Everyone looks fantastic, it’s a huge honour to win – I’m over the moon.”



Donal Vaughan from vaughanshoes.ie said: “Sponsoring ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse is the perfect fit for us. Once again, we were overwhelmed with the turnout – it was brilliant to see all the ladies who made such an effort to dress-up and come to Ballinrobe this evening. Congratulations to Karen and all the finalists – they looked fantastic.”



Judge, Mandy Maher, owner of Catwalk Modelling Agency and stylist with Ireland AM, remarked: I had a brilliant evening at vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe racecourse. I was blown away by the style. The attention to detail and the colour was exceptional and the headpieces particularly stood out for me, showing casing the amazing milliners we have in Ireland, particularly in the West of Ireland. I really struggled to short-list the 10 finalists from the huge turnout but I thought Karen ticked all the boxes. Her outfit was elegant and fresh and she really stood out for me.”



John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager said: “The vaughanshoes.ie Ladies Day is one of the most popular race meetings of our season. We thank them for their continued sponsorship – it’s a great partnership for Ballinrobe. We were overwhelmed by the turnout, I hope everyone had a great night.”



The ten finalists including the winner were:



Karen Leonard WINNER

Corofin, Galway



Katie Curran

Athenry, Galway



Denise Manning

Oranmore, Galway



Julie Caulfield

Wexford



Michelle Manning

Ballinasloe, Galway



Aoife McDonagh

Headford, Galway



Mary Butler

Galway C ity



Fiona Coleman

Shrule, Mayo



Sarah McDermott

Newbridge, Kildare



Susan Mannion

Castlebar, Mayo

At Ballinrobe Races, Best Dressed Lady was awarded to Karen Leonard from Corofin, pictured here receiving her prize from sponsor Donal Vaughan of Vaughan Shoes. Also pictured were Race Committee Chairman John Staunton and Mandy Maher of Catwalk Modelling Agency(Judge). Pic :Trish Forde.

At Ballinrobe Races, finalists and winner of The Best Dressed Lady are pictured with Donal Vaughan of Vaughan Shoes, Sponsors, and Judge on the day Mandy Maher of Catwalk Modelling Agency:Left to right: Katie Curran(Athenry), Denise Manning(Oranmore), Julie Caulfield(Wexford), Michelle Manning(Ballinasloe), Donal Vaughan(Vaughan Shoes), Winner Karen Leonard(Corofin), Mandy Maher(Judge), Aoife Manning(Headford), Mary Butler(Galway City), Fiona Coleman(Shrule), Sarah McDermot(Newbridge), Susan Mannion(Castlebar). Pic :Trish Forde.