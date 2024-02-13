13 February 2024
~1 minutes read
Consider Making a Difference
At Galway Volunteer Centre people interested in volunteering can find out more about volunteering without having to make a commitment, get information on a wide range of volunteering opportunities and get advice and support on opportunities to suit you.
Volunteering in your local community means that you get to socialise, make contact and meet new people on a regular basis.
Consider making a difference? If you want to be get more involved in your community, make sure you visit the Galway City Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Sunday 18th from 2-5pm at Leisureland. #volunteergalway.
