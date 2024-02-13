Consider Making a Difference

Would you consider making a difference? If so, drop in to the Galway City Volunteer recruitment fair in Leisureland Salthill on Sunday 18th February between 2-5pm. There will be over 70 charities and community organisations in attendance to speak about the work they do and the volunteer roles they are trying to fill. For details visit volunteergalway.ie or call 581 727. The Galway City Volunteer Recruitment Fair supported by Galway City Council, Claddagh Credit Union and Galway Bay FM.

At Galway Volunteer Centre people interested in volunteering can find out more about volunteering without having to make a commitment, get information on a wide range of volunteering opportunities and get advice and support on opportunities to suit you.

Volunteering in your local community means that you get to socialise, make contact and meet new people on a regular basis.

Consider making a difference? If you want to be get more involved in your community, make sure you visit the Galway City Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Sunday 18th from 2-5pm at Leisureland. #volunteergalway.

