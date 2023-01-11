News
Sport
Shows
Death Notices
Podcasts
Win
Video
Galway Life
Gig Guide
Outside Broadcasts
JobSpot
Classifieds
Notices
Contact
Listen Live
Search
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Galway Bay FM
News
Sport
Shows
Death Notices
Podcasts
Win
Video
Galway Life
Gig Guide
Outside Broadcasts
JobSpot
Classifieds
Notices
Contact
Listen Live
Home
Galway Life
Coming Soon
Galway Life
Coming Soon
11 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Email
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
JOB CREATION SURPASSES TARGET
AIB encouraging communities to Step Up Together for this year’s GOAL Mile
Network Ireland Galway
Sport
The draw for the National Elite Boxing Championships is revealed with...
10 January 2023
Over The Line – The Panel
10 January 2023
DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!
THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
© 2021 Galway Bay FM Limited.
Webdesign & Development
by Ourside.
MORE STORIES
Local councillors and Electric Skyline agree to engage in more fluid...
11 January 2023