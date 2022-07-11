Come Dine with for GRCC

Come Dine with for GRCCT – IT’S SIMPLE

Susan Costello dropped in to chat with Ronan Lardner on THE LIVE WRE

Host a BBQ, Garden Party, Picnic, Family Fun Lunch, or Al Fresco Fine Dining Experience, what ever takes your fancy, and generate some much needed funds for Galway Rape Crisis Centre. (Charity Registered No. CHY7458) Sign up now to receive your Come Dine With Me For GRCC pack for just €15, which includes our exclusive Come Dine With Me For GRCC apron, and discount code for Colleran’s Butchers, balloons, our started information pack and our social media props. Everything you need to help get you set up for a fundraising event with a difference.

Any questions please email: [email protected]

Save the Date

Decide on a date between July 8th and September 3rd and invite family, friends, neighbours or work colleague to your event. Can I choose what type of event to Host? Yes, you can choose to host a BBQ, Garden Party, Al Fresco Fine Dining, Family Fun Lunch, Picnic, the choice is endless and up to you.

How Do I Fundraise? Let your guests know that you are hosting this event to raise funds for Galway Rape Crisis Centre (GRCC) and ask them to make a donation directly to you on the day as a way of

supporting your event. We suggest a minimum donation of €15 per person.

Tasty Tuesday

Keep an eye out on our Social Media each Tuesday for some Tasty Recipes from local ‘Foodies’ who will be sharing some of their favourite recipes to help get the creative juices flowing to inspire your Come Dine With Me For GRCC event.



Competition Time

Each week we will give our supporters the opportunity to win a €20 voucher for Colleran’s Butchers. Just take a picture showcasing some of the tasty treats you prepared wearing our fabulous Come Dine With Me For GRCC Chefs Apron and tag @galwayrapecrisis and @collerans_butchers in your post.

We will pick one lucky winner each week.



How Else Can I Support?

Like and Share our content and use the Hashtag #ComeDineWithMeForGRCC Place the posters you received in your Come Dine With Me For GRCC pack in a place where they can be viewed by the wider community to encourage others to take part and support GRCC, like your local supermarket.



How do I Donate the Money I Raise?

When you have collected your guest donation’s, you can donate directly on our website as a once off donation and reference Come Dine With Me For GRCC in the message section of our online donation form. You can also lodge the money directly to our account and

Use Ref: CDWM22 and your name.

GRCC Fundraising Account

Allied Irish Bank, Lynches Castle Galway

IBAN; IE94 AIBK 937096 26827525

BIC; AIBKIE2D



Any Questions? – Please get in touch at [email protected]

ORDER THE INGREDIENTS ONLINE

Each week we will have great recipe ideas from some of Galways best chefs. These recipes include Collerans ingredients which are available in our online store www.colleransbutchers.com.

Save with Collerans FREE DELIVERY and an exclusive 10% OFF code coupon included in your information pack.

We would like to thank Collerans Butchers for their kind support and sponsorship of this event which makes our job of fundraising so much easier!



