Clean Up Weekend 26th to 28th April

Galway City Council are delighted to announce that Galway City has been nominated to participate in Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Competition for 2019 under the Best Kept large Urban Centre Award Category. This is a result of the city’s excellent performance in the 2018 SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition, in which Galway City received a silver award.

Ireland’s Best Kept towns Competition is an all-island initiative organised jointly by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council. Adjudication will take place during the month of May.

PLAY YOUR PART IN KEEPING GALWAY CITY CLEAN

Galway City Council are promoting a “Clean up Weekend” on the 26th to 28th April, 2019 to coincide with other “Clean Up Days” currently taking place throughout the City.

We encourage everyone to get involved in some shape or form in order to get Galway City looking its best.

Galway City Council will provide the bags, gloves & litter pickers. Call to City Hall, College Road, to collect same. The litter will be removed by our Litter Management Unit staff following the Clean Up.

Clean it. Capture it. Enter it!

Galway City Council are hosting a Draw where you have a chance of winning a €100 One for All voucher. To enter the Draw, go online to www.galwaycity.ie/bestkepttown and register the details of your Clean Up. Terms and conditions apply.

To keep up to date with Galway City’s progress in Ireland’s best Kept Town Competition follow our social media sites and check out www.galwaycity.ie