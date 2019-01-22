Galway Atlantaquaria, with Clean Coasts is hosting its first Forest clean up in Terryland Forest Park on the 26th of January at 10am.

This is a unique step for a Clean Coasts group, as our goal is to clean the beaches, however as 80% of marine litter comes from land based sources, it makes sense to raise awareness of this issue.

Galway Atlantaquaria as a Think Before you Flush advocate promotes civic responsibility with the publics use of toilets. The evidence of wet wipes and sanitary items found on the shore show the need for more awareness of the #ThinkBeforeYouFlush message.

Also, litter left in public areas, local amenities parks, forests and overflowing bins will always end up in the ocean.

Galway Atlantaquaria has chosen Terryland Forest Park for a number of reasons;

Galway is very lucky to have an urban forest in the middle of a very busy city; this is of huge value to many people as it provides a much needed ‘break’ from the hustle and bustle of city life. Terryland forest park is home to a variety of flora and fauna unique to Europe (attracting new animals throughout the seasons). Terryland forest park is the ‘green lung’ of the city; you will notice the change in air quality when leaving the forest. Terryland forest park is of great value to the city for its potential to attract eco-tourists and wanderlust adventurers via the Wild Atlantic Way.

This Forest clean is a great opportunity for the general public to see what an urban forest looks like and more importantly meet new people.

The Forest clean is organised by Galway Atlantaquaria and for more information please email [email protected]

To learn more about think before you flush see; http://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/

#ForestClean #ThinkBeforeYouFlush