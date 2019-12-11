Christmas Park and Ride Launched

Starting 6th December – €1 per person each way (children & pensioners travel free)

(Tuesday 26th November 2019) Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Mike Cubbard and Chair of the Transport Strategic Policy Committee, Cllr. Eddie Hoare, launched the Galway City Council Christmas Park and Ride Service this week. The annual Christmas Park and Ride will start on Friday 6th of December and run until Tuesday 24th of December 2019. The Service will operate from Ballybrit Racecourse to the City Centre Coach Station at Fairgreen, from 9.30am to 9.15pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 11.00am to 9.15pm on Sundays. Fares are €1 per person each way, with children and pensioners travelling for free. All-day parking is included in the bus fare. Buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions every day, and every 30 minutes from 7.00pm to 9.00 pm on Sundays.

Commenting at the launch, Mayor Mike Cubbard said, “I am delighted to launch the 13th annual Christmas Park and Ride, on behalf of Galway City Council. This service aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the City in the run up to Christmas, and offers a stress-free, reliable alternative to the car. Christmas is a great time to come into Galway City, to shop, to see the Christmas lights, or to soak up the atmosphere of the Christmas Markets – I would encourage everyone to enjoy the best of Galway City this Christmas, and to consider using the Park and Ride”.

Also launching the Park and Ride Service, Councillor Eddie Hoare commented, “The Galway City Council Park and Ride Service offers high frequency buses, competitive pricing, and faster journey times using the bus lanes. The terminus at Galway Racecourse is ideally suited to those travelling to the City along the M6, N6, N17, N18 and Monivea Roads. Over 26,000 passenger journeys were made on the Christmas Park and Ride service in 2018, reducing congestion on our road network. I welcome the service, and am delighted to support the launch”.

The Christmas Park and Ride Service is operated by Callinan Coaches on behalf of Galway City Council. Tommy Callinan, Managing Director of Callinan Coaches, commented, “Callinan Coaches are proud to be awarded the contract for the provision of the Christmas Park and Ride service on behalf of Galway City Council. As a locally based, family-owned company, we can bring our extensive expertise to facilitate passenger comfort and satisfaction using our modern vehicles and experienced staff. In tandem with the City Council, we will endeavour to assist customers in having a stress free and enjoyable visit to Galway city centre during this busy Christmas period for a very reasonable cost.”

For more information, please contact Arlene Finn, Galway City Council at [email protected] or 091 894 351.