Netflix has revealed its Christmas movie list

Netflix has revealed its list of Christmas movies coming this festive season and we’ve put all the trailers in one place for you. Happy viewing!

Here are the trailers for the list of movies above.

Holidate

Operation Christmas Drop

Dash and Lily

Jingle Jangle – A Christmas Story

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks. Via Netflix

Via Netflix

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas

Via Netflix



The Big Show: Christmas