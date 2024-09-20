Chris Cresham Crowned Galway Bay FM’s Local Hero in Irish Music Month

In an exciting culmination of Irish Music Month, local singer-songwriter Chris Cresham has been named Galway Bay FM’s Local Hero. This prestigious title, awarded as part of the nationwide search for Ireland’s brightest musical talent, shines a spotlight on the thriving music scene in Galway and the immense talent Chris brings to it.

As a cornerstone of Irish Music Month, A New Local Hero showcases the best emerging Irish musicians and bands. Over the past few months, 21 participating radio stations across Ireland invited submissions from talented artists. This year, over 80 acts have performed and been interviewed on local radio, with one artist from each station now nominated for the longlist of contenders for the national A New Local Hero award.

From this list, a panel of industry experts will select just six finalists, who will go on to perform at a special showcase event in The Academy, Dublin, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Launched in 2021, Irish Music Month is a collaboration between Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, funded by Coimisiún na Meán, with the mission of amplifying homegrown talent and giving Irish artists the platform they deserve.

This exciting initiative is rapidly becoming a defining moment for Ireland’s vibrant music scene!