Ronan Lardner’s curious nature took him to two schools over the last couple of weeks, to find out what young people are thinking about when it comes to COVID. Their fears, anxieties and their projections with living along side COVID in the future. We always hear what the adults have to say, now it’s time for the kids to talk. Ronan sat down with three students from Scoil Bhride national school Lackagh to chat. Thanks to the schools, teachers and parents for their co-operation in this podcast.