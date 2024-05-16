Candidate Registration for Local Election Debates 2024

Share story:

We are thrilled to announce that The Local Election Debates, hosted by Keith Finnegan, will take place next week from 6-8pm. This is a great chance for local election candidates to engage in lively discussions and share their views with the community on our evening program.

We kindly ask all candidates to register using the form below. All fields are mandatory for successful registration. Additionally, each candidate should submit notes or questions they want to discuss during the debate. Please limit your submissions to 500 words

For GDPR compliance and to protect your information, we have created a custom registration form to keep your data secure.

Don’t miss out on this chance to engage with your community and share your vision. Register now and be a part of our local election debates on Galway Bay FM.

Name

Email

Phone

Address

Party

Electoral Area

I am available on:

Monday, May 20, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Tuesday, May 21, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Wednesday, May 22, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Thursday, May 23, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Friday, May 24, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Monday, May 27, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Tuesday, May 28, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Wednesday, May 29, 6pm - 8pm Yes

Thursday, May 30, 6pm - 8pm Yes Notes/Questions? (500-word limit)

