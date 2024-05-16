Galway Bay FM

16 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Candidate Registration for Local Election Debates 2024

Share story:
Candidate Registration for Local Election Debates 2024

We are thrilled to announce that The Local Election Debates, hosted by Keith Finnegan, will take place next week from 6-8pm. This is a great chance for local election candidates to engage in lively discussions and share their views with the community on our evening program.

We kindly ask all candidates to register using the form below. All fields are mandatory for successful registration. Additionally, each candidate should submit notes or questions they want to discuss during the debate. Please limit your submissions to 500 words

For GDPR compliance and to protect your information, we have created a custom registration form to keep your data secure.

Don’t miss out on this chance to engage with your community and share your vision. Register now and be a part of our local election debates on Galway Bay FM.










    Share story:

    LIVE STREAM: ACE with Gary McMahon

    ACE presented by Gary McMahon is Galway’s go to platform for all Arts, Culture and Entertainment. Highlighting the week’s events in arts and culture, ...

    Ballinasloe Municipal District projects to benefit from EU Just Transition Fund

    Source: https://www.galway.ie/ New funding opportunities for community and tourism led community groups and SMEs across Ballinasloe Municipal District (MD...

    Electric Picnic: Applications for Trailer Park's Caravan Competition Open Now

    TRAILER PARK: ELECTRIC PICNIC’S DOSE OF HOMEGROWN CREATIVITY  WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE PART OF THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL?  APPLICATIONS FOR TRAILER PARK�...

    IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Golf Outing Launch

    The IRFU Charitable Trust, with the support of Pinergy, Connacht Rugby, the Galway Bay Golf Resort and Galway Bay FM, are delighted to announce the first ...