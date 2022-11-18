Galway Bay FM announces Media Partnership with Network Ireland Galway

Cormac O’Halloran, CEO of Galway Bay FM spoke with Network Ireland Galway President 2022, Treasa Hanniffy following the recent announcement of a the media partnership between Galway Bay FM and Network Ireland Galway.

Media Partnership Announced Nov 2022

About Network Ireland

Calling all professional women in Galway! – Network Ireland is a non-profit, voluntary organisation, with over 1,000 members and sixteen very dynamic branches. Established in 1983, this is a progressive, dynamic organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women.

The Network Ireland Galway branch was launched in 1990 and is a great testimony to the Galway ladies who have grown it from strength to strength each year. Their membership is made up of a diverse group of women, from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations to non profits, charities, arts and the public sector.

They have a strong voice and are interested in promoting diversity and equality, entrepreneurship and leadership development; collaborating with like-minded people and organisations.

Whether you are the owner of an established business, just starting out or working for an employer, Network Ireland Galway can help you to develop both personally and professionally.



The benefits of joining this dynamic organisation include;



Free Monthly Networking Events in your local branch and access to other branches events nationally

Access to the Mentoring for Success with over 50 mentors across Ireland

Gain valuable skills to scale your business and career

Businesswoman of the Year Awards both locally and nationally

Local and National Newsletter

Private Facebook and Whats app group for Galway members

Opportunities to expand and promote your business within the network

Meet with like-minded people

Grow your confidence

Mutual support between members

Potential to make great friendships

How do I join ?

Go to www.networkireland.ie

Select your local branch and follow the steps through registration and payment. Please note they accept payment by credit card.



How much is Membership?

Membership is €195 per year per person.



If you have any queries you can get in contact on [email protected]

Previously this month:

Damian Browne Speaks for Lets Get Talking: Network Ireland Galway Charity event in aid of Let’s Get Talking in the Ardilaun Hotel on Friday the 11th November 2022.

Damian Browne recently completed the historic row from New York to Galway after 112 days at sea, 99 of which he was alone, spoke in aid of Lets Get Talking. Damian is the epitome of resilience and hope, after his solo journey he knows all about the blues.

