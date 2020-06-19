Being a Dad is no joke

Father’s Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is held on various days in many parts of the world all throughout the year, but here in Ireland we celebrate the best of Dads on the third Sunday in June, (this year that Sunday 21st …….just in case you’ve forgotten! )

It’s a tough job being a Dad, but every true Dad will tell you it’s worth every tortured, awkward, embarrassing moment, every sleepless night, every penny spent, every stern chat, every anxious thought…… So letting Dad know how important he is in your life will make being a Dad all the more special.

Dad will burst with pride when he hears how you feel. It’s always good to speak from the heart. Of course to really show him how much he’s appreciated, you need to speak his language and have a sense of humour or at least appreciate his sense of humour. Which bring us to a Dad’s sense of humour. Ah yes, the classic Dad joke!

Just to brighten your day on this Father’s Day we thought we’d share a few of the best Dad Jokes out there (…….. sorry did I hear a groan from someone)!

“Why don’t eggs tell jokes? They’d crack each other up.”

“Dad, did you get a haircut?” “No, I got them all cut!”

“My wife is really mad at the fact that I have no sense of direction. So I packed up my stuff and right!”

“How do you get a squirrel to like you? Act like a nut.”

“What do you call someone with no body and no nose? Nobody knows.”

“I don’t trust stairs. They’re always up to something.”

Did you hear about the cow that was swept away in a tornado? It was an udder disaster

“Did you hear the rumor about butter? Well, I’m not going to spread it!”

“Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two tired.”

Why did the crab never share? Because he was shellfish!

“Dad, can you put my shoes on?” “No, I don’t think they’ll fit me.”

“Why can’t a nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.”

“This graveyard looks overcrowded. People must be dying to get in.”

“Dad, can you put the cat out?” “I didn’t know it was on fire.”

“What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth hurt-y.”

“How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh? Ten tickles.”

“What concert costs just 45 cents? 50 Cent featuring Nickelback!”

“How do you make a tissue dance? You put a little boogie in it.”

“Why did the math book look so sad? Because of all of its problems!”

“What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese.”

“What kind of shoes do ninjas wear? Sneakers!”

“How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together.”

