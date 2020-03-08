AXA Community Bike Ride Leaders wanted

AXA Community Bike rides, a partnership between AXA and Cycling Ireland offer free social leisure rides for adults of all ages, that caters for all abilities.

AXA is looking for Volunteer Bike Ride Leaders in Galway.

Could you be a Volunteer Leader?

Want to get involved but don’t see any rides in your area? AXA looking for people all over Ireland to become Leaders. As an AXA Community Bike Ride Leader, you’ll inspire others to be passionate about cycling.

If you’re interested, head on over to axacommunitybikerides.com to get involved.

You’ll get the chance to develop your leadership skills and make new friends while improving your own health and fitness. You don’t need to be a cycling expert, just a confident cyclist with lots of enthusiasm to support others. Training is free on Sat 28th in City Hall, Galway. This assessed one-day course qualifies you to facilitate Bike Rides for groups.

Volunteers (18yrs+) must register in advance www.axacommunitybikerides.com to access the free training course.

All attendees will learn how to plan and facilitate safe rides; provide positive and enjoyable experiences for all, and gain a certificate in Ride Leader. You must have a bike and helmet to partake in the course.

Book now as limited places available.

You’ll also get:

Free bike ride insurance cover for all your advertised AXA Community Bike Rides

Opportunities to plan and facilitate social rides in your area

Free AXA Community Bike Ride Leader gilet (on activation of your site)

Ongoing support from Cycling Ireland to assist you in facilitating and promoting your location

Opportunities to earn rewards

Giving back to your community and giving others a place to cycle in a safe space is an important aspect to being a leader too.