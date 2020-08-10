Athenry’s ‘Virtual’ Walled Towns Day

Walled Towns Day – 16 August 2020

Athenry Walled Towns Day has been in existence since 2006. It is a family focused heritage and educational fun day where all sectors of the community can gain a greater awareness, appreciation and knowledge of the medieval town walls and the town of Athenry.

The events are programmed to suit all age groups and have a strong educational and awareness building theme.

This year due to Covid19 Athenry Walled Town Day has gone virtual and the theme of this year’s event is ‘Learning from our Heritage’.

Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer, Galway County Council said “Athenry Virtual Walled Towns Day 2020 has been designed to be inclusive, accessible, fun and free for all to view on our websites and social media platforms.”

Alan Burgess, Manager, Athenry Arts & Heritage Centre said “The programme reflects the medieval history of Athenry and is a platform to showcase craft, food, art weaponry music, the rich heritage assets of the town”.

Join Dr Christy Cunniffe, Dr Jeff Dann, GK Media and Gary Dempsey as they take you on virtual tours of Athenry Walls, Castle, Dominican Friary, the Mace and Seal of Athenry, Loro Gate and St Mary’s.

Image: Hany Marzouk

Loughrea Craft Club have two videos how to make a medieval castle and how to make medieval characters for your castle. Athenry Medieval Times newspaper is a must read as is Athenry Medieval activity book.

There is also an online etching exhibition by Martina Passman of the main medieval features of the town. This exhibition is also on view in Athenry Heritage Centre.

Image: Hany Marzouk

Film maker Paul Murphy has produced an excellent film on the Art and Craft of Spinning with Sandra King, Irish Fibre Crafters and Medieval Combat Armour by Brian Quinn.

Anna O’Donnell, Gastronomy Heritage Expert showcases the art of Butter making on the banks of the Clarin river.

You will also be able to listen to a podcast of a walking tour of Athenry created by Sally Ann Barrett, Galway Bay FM. She interviews Alan Burgess and Dr Jeff Dann on the wonderful treasures to be found as you walk around the town of Athenry. Tune in to Galway Talks on Thursday morning for more details.

Gary Dempsey has created 3D models of various elements of the medieval heritage of Athenry including the market cross, the seal of Athenry and the tomb of Meiler de Bermingham, have a look HERE at the various models

Image: Hany Marzouk

Harper Úna Ní Fhlannagáin has produced 10 videos entitle “Noteable Events – Irish Music and History” Úna will give the historical context behind a selection of Irish pieces she plays.

Artist John Flynn has created excellent post cards on Athenry Madonna Athenry, the 14th century Mace and Seal of Athenry and the Market Cross. Copies are available from Athenry Heritage Centre and the Heritage Office, Galway County Council.

For more information on Athenry Walled Towns Day, or other Heritage events check out:

Image: Hany Marzouk

Athenry Heritage Centre

Galway County Heritage Office

Galway Beo