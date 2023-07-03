Ashford Estate’s 5-Star Online Draw for Local Charity: Mayo Cancer Support is delighted to be the beneficiary of a fantastic fundraising draw that was launched by the Ashford Estate in Co Mayo in May.

The draw offers entrants the chance to win a stay in one of three dream locations – Ashford Castle, Dublin’s Merrion Hotel and The Lodge at Ashford Castle and aims to raise an incredible €10,000 for Mayo Cancer Support – a registered charity that provides free emotional support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis or bereavement. Find out more about its services here.

The draw was unveiled at the recent high profile Nurture fundraising event – a celebration of self-care – that took place in The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

Nurture came about as a result of the vision of local woman, Zoe Rochford, who recently lost her mother to pancreatic cancer.

When Zoe and her father, Niall Rochford, met with representatives of Mayo Cancer Support earlier this year, the charity’s remit resonated deeply with them and they resolved to try to help in a fundraising capacity.

Zoe took the lead and worked in conjunction with Mayo Cancer Support and Anna Hughes Keane from The Lodge at Ashford Castle (lead event sponsor), to devise, plan and launch the Nurture event.

The result was a fantastic day that saw some of Ireland’s best-known self-care aficionados sharing their knowledge to a capacity attendance.

The day also marked the surprise launch of the online Nurture draw – devised by the Ashford Estate to facilitate those who may not have been able to attend the event but would like to support the cause.

The Nurture Goes Online draw is now live on the online iDonate platform – www.idonate.ie.

It is limited to 200 entries at €50 per entry but general donations of any amount are also welcome.

Prizes include: 1st prize – 1 night B&B for two in the incredible 5 star Ashford Castle Hotel, Cong, Co. Mayo; 2nd prize – 1 night B&B and in the amazing 5 star Merrion Hotel, Dublin plus dinner in the Garden Room Restaurant; 3rd prize: 1 night B&B in the wonderful Lodge at Ashford Castle and lunch for two people in the Quay Bar.

To enter or for further details please see: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Nurturegoesonline or call Mayo Cancer Support on (094)9038407.