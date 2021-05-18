Aran Island Ferries Galway City Docks Departure

print

Did you know? Starting June 4th, Aran Island Ferries will depart from Galway City for the first time since 2005 and showcase the beautiful scenery of the iconic Wild Atlantic Way coastline before arriving in Kilronan on Inis Mór, the largest of the three Aran Islands.

The return journey to Galway City will bring passengers on a cruise along the iconic Cliffs of Moher. Galwegians and visitors to the city are set to enjoy a safe, all-weather experience of Galway Bay this summer.

Check out this video below.

