An afternoon with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex

print

On Friday we broadcast from 12 ro 5pm in association with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex, Headford Road, Galway. Get Summer ready now with McGaughs! Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 and Alan Murphy on the A List from 3-5pm and find out when Ger McGaugh says that McGaugh’s Gardening Complex is the best in the west – what exactly does he mean.

McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on the Curraghline, Headford Road Galway is a garden centre packed full of a huge variety of Irish Grown Shrubs, Trees and Hedging, the biggest selection of top quality plants and products with 3 for 2 on many items, like 6 Pack of Summer Bedding, Dahlias and 10kg Lawn Gold!

McGaugh’s are stockists of the Gravity Fed Masterbuilt BBQs as recommended by Ger himself and stockists of Heavy Duty Pressure Treated Picnic Tables and 2 and 3 Seater Benches. McGaugh’s are also agents for Rathwood Furniture with a wide range of stock on display in their showroom.

You’ll find all your Home and DIY needs including cement, lime and sand as well as Top Soil, Sand and Decorative Stone Chippings all available for home delivery.

There is also a huge selection of Homeware, Giftware and House Plants in stock and wide variety of ceramic, plastic and terracotta pots available in a range of sizes and colours.

McGaughs are a Weber BBQ Premium Plus Store with replenished stock of a wide variety of BBQs and Accessories now available.

McGaugh’s offer a delivery service all throughout Connacht. For more details Phone 091 755 330 or click HERE